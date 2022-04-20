John A. Bedner

SUN PRAIRIE - John A. Bedner, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

He was born in Sun Prairie and was the son of Frank and Julia (Scheuerell) Bedner. He married Verna Weber on June 1, 1957 at Scared Hearts Catholic Church. John's desire to work outside drew him to follow in his father's footsteps and took up the carpenter trade where he spent the next 50 years working with and for many quality craftsmen. He was a member of the Midwest Tool Collectors and Four Lakes Tool Collectors.

He is survived by his wife Verna; six children: Joan, Jill, Linda, Susan (Rick) Vogel, Sharon, Bruce (GiGi) Bedner; four grandchildren: Julia and April Vogel, Bridget and Gretchen Bedner; and a sister Carol (Ron) Zander. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Catherine Kranz, Helen Jencen, Annette Trapp and a brother Francis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral HomeSun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com