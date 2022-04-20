Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John A. Bedner
FUNERAL HOME
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers

John A. Bedner

SUN PRAIRIE - John A. Bedner, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

He was born in Sun Prairie and was the son of Frank and Julia (Scheuerell) Bedner. He married Verna Weber on June 1, 1957 at Scared Hearts Catholic Church. John's desire to work outside drew him to follow in his father's footsteps and took up the carpenter trade where he spent the next 50 years working with and for many quality craftsmen. He was a member of the Midwest Tool Collectors and Four Lakes Tool Collectors.

He is survived by his wife Verna; six children: Joan, Jill, Linda, Susan (Rick) Vogel, Sharon, Bruce (GiGi) Bedner; four grandchildren: Julia and April Vogel, Bridget and Gretchen Bedner; and a sister Carol (Ron) Zander. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Catherine Kranz, Helen Jencen, Annette Trapp and a brother Francis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral HomeSun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St, Sun Prairie, WI
Apr
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church
229 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Apr
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church
229 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.