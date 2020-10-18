Bray, John W. "Jack"

MADISON - John W. "Jack" Bray, 86, of Madison, entered eternal life on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison.

Jack was born on Sept. 25, 1934, in Madison, to Wallace and Clara (Larson) Bray. Immediately after graduating from Whitewater State Teachers College High School in 1952, he enlisted in the regular U.S. Army. He became a member of the 82nd Airborne, then the 187th Regimental Combat Team during the Korean Conflict. He jumped over 24 times and received several commendations, including the Combat Infantry Badge.

Following his military service, he attended the UW-Madison, where he earned several degrees: a B.S. in Applied Math and Engineering Physics (1962), a B.S. in Electrical Engineering (1967), and an M.A.J. in Chemistry (1990). He was employed as an engineer with Univac Sperry Rand, served aboard the U.S. Geophysical Polar Center ship and worked for the UW–Madison, retiring as a chemist from the Wisconsin Occupational Health Laboratory.

Jack was a quiet caring person with a witty sense of humor. He especially loved celebrating holidays with family and friends and was always giving unique items, which he selected for each person, then photographing the recipient's surprised look. He enjoyed animals and birds, especially his beloved cockatiel, Sassy.

He was an avid reader, researching a myriad of ideas or theories in science and history, and had never-ending questions about various newsworthy items.

Jack is survived by his siblings, Colleen Reddy (Whitewater) and Tom ("T.E.") Bray (Milwaukee). He was uncle to Mary Walker, Tom Bray, Sue Siebert, Steve Bray, Julie D'Agostini, Lynn Dickinson and Nancy Epling; and is survived by cousins, Martin, Gerry, Donald, Ronald Larson and Mavis Dillehay. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace E. Bray, M.D., and Clara Bray Reddy, RN.

A graveside service with military honors will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2020, at the Calvary Cemetery in Whitewater. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to Clara Bray Reddy Scholarship Fund (Nursing), c/o Pam Sonmor-Wintz, Whitewater High School, 534 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater, WI, 53190; OR Madison VA Hospital Hospice Unit, Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Attn: Community Relations 135, 2500 Overland Terrace, Madison, WI, 53705, {check to Madison VA Hospital; memo CLC Hospice Unit: Memory of Jack Bray}.