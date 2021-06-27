Cattelino, John Anthony "Tony"

MADISON – John Anthony "Tony" Cattelino passed away on his 79th birthday, June 24, 2021. After a long battle with cancer, Tony passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born on June 24, 1942, in Ironwood, Mich., son of John and Angeline Cattelino. He married Derilyn Dean of Madison, Wis., on June 7, 1969, in Madison.

Tony graduated from J. E. Murphy High School in Hurley, Wis., in 1960, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a BBA in 1964, and the University of Northern Illinois with an MBA in 1966. He began his career as a professor of marketing at Northern Michigan University and then the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, before joining Anchor Savings & Loan in 1974 as the director of marketing. While at Anchor, Tony continued to enjoy teaching marketing classes at his alma mater, UW-Whitewater. He continued his professional career at Anchor Bank until he retired in 2009 as the executive vice president.

Tony was active in his community, serving as past president of the Badger Basketball Booster Club and member of the American Bankers Association, American Marketing Association, Mendota Gridiron Club, Overtime Club, Henry Vilas Zoo Board, and Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Tony was also a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Tony thoroughly enjoyed watching and attending all sporting events, but especially those of his beloved Wisconsin Badgers. However, nothing was more important to him than spending time with his family and friends. He was happiest when surrounded by family. He was a loving husband, caring father and loyal friend. His generosity, kindness, and sincerity touched many lives. His love and dedication leave the world a much better place.

Tony is survived by his wife, Derilyn; three children, Debi (Tony) Zosel of Minneapolis, Beth (Ben) Lancaster of Houston, and Scott (Caitlin) Cattelino of Denver; and six grandchildren, Jake, Olivia, Hadley, Caleb, Karina and Amora. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Angeline Cattelino.

A memorial service will be held on July 18 at 2 p.m., at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, WI 53705. Reception to follow.

Memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Agrace HospiceCare.

