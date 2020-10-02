Menu
John Caylor

Caylor, John Robert

MIDDLETON - John Robert Caylor, of Middleton, Wis., passed away on July 27, 2020 at the age of 72.

John is survived by his brothers, Mike (Mary Jo) Denis of Green Bay, Joe (Teri) Denis of Barrington, Ill.; and his sister Denise "Dee" Guillaume of Green Bay. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews; Nicole (Brian) Sinkler of Green Bay, Patrick (Maria) Denis of Howard, Richard (Chasity) Schmeisser of Oconto Falls, Robyn (Chad) Peterson of Green Bay, Jim (Elizabeth) Schmeisser of De Pere, Jennifer (Kevin) Corcoran of Green Bay, Kaitlin (Tobey) Denis of Chicago, Ill., and Richard Denis II of Barrington, Ill.

John was preceded in death by his birth father, Robert Roscoe Caylor, when he was three; his stepfather, Richard Denis; his mother, Mary Monica Kerski Caylor Denis; and his sister, Mary Caylor Schmeisser.

Given the pandemic, services for John will be announced at a later time.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 2, 2020.
