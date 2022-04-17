John Patrick Conway

Oct. 29, 1947 - April 6, 2022

MADISON - John Patrick Conway, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was born on October 29, 1947 in Chicago, IL., the son of John Edward and Rita Genevieve (Quinn) Conway. John grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the 2nd oldest of ten children in a large, loving, far-reaching family, and graduated from Pius High School in 1965.

John went on to attend St. Thomas University in St. Paul, MN., and upon graduation worked at Curative Workshop in Milwaukee where he began his life-long dedication of working with persons with disabilities, most notably the deaf and hearing impaired. His drive, ambition and talent would later land him a full scholarship to the master's program in Public Administration at California State University, Northridge.

A long-time state employee, John retired as the Administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Equal Rights in 2012 after serving as Deputy Administrator of Workers Compensation and spending a long, successful career with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. Even in his retirement, John found ways to stay active in the community. He served as the Vice President of Dane Dances and was also on the executive committee of the NAACP. John will be remembered for his exceptional leadership qualities, his innate sense of humor and his unwavering commitment to helping others.

John was united in marriage to his loving wife of 36 years, Jeri Bergman, on August 17, 1985, in Madison. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Mandy and Cayla, who adored him. John was a natural family man and held the belief that family was the most important thing in life. He had a knack for counseling and giving advice and could always find the bright spots in any situation. His sense of fun, friendship and inclusion was contagious. As a patient, kind and generous man, John took to his role as a grandfather flawlessly. Much joy came out of his close relationships with his grandkids, who lovingly dubbed him "Bumpa". Outside of spending time with family, he was a talented musician, and an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He took a vested interest in the world and all its beauty, both past and present, and always seized the opportunities to see more of it through his many travels. His family will forever remember him for his loving heart, his wise and eloquent words, and his uncanny ability to find a friend in anyone.

He is survived by his wife, Jeri; his daughters: Mandy (Scott) Langer and Cayla (Alex) Leikin; five grandchildren: Russell, Tommy, Norah, Hannah and Lainey; siblings: Pat Conway, Kevin (Nancy), Jim (Sharon Fleischfresser), Cathy Conway, Sue (Ed) Barich, Mike (Linda) and Dan (Nancy); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters: Mary Hughes and Rita Conway.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., with visitation at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1021 Spaight Street.

A Celebration of Life will follow at a separate location.

Memorials may be made to Dane Dances, Wisconsin Association of the Deaf and NAACP of Dane County. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

