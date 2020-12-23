Dahlk, John W.

CROSS PLAINS - John William Dahlk, age 76, of Cross Plains, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1944, in Madison, Wis., the son of Norman and Anna Mae (Mandt) Dahlk. He attended West Middleton Schools and graduated from Middleton High in 1962. He was the Captain of the MHS Wrestling Team and voted most valuable wrestler.

Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Mary "Mutzy" Statz on Sept. 16, 1967, at Saint Francis Xavier Church in Cross Plains, Wis. John went on to become one of the youngest master plumbers in the state of Wisconsin and eventually started his own business, Pride Plumbing. He was President of the Madison Builders Association and an entrepreneur who was involved in numerous development projects in Middleton, Cross Plains, and Springfield Corners. After a successful run with Pride Plumbing, he then started Statewide Supply Inc. and became the national Bio-Clean distributor. Along with his wife and four children, they grew the business, purchased the factory and took it global!

John lived life to the fullest and was very competitive. He enjoyed softball, bowling, and sports of all kinds. He, along with several friends and family, purchased a lodge in northern Wisconsin where they enjoyed boating, fishing, snowmobiling, and hunting. In 1997, John fulfilled a life-long dream by purchasing a 160-acre farmette in Grant County. With the help of his family and friends, it was renovated into a dream property that now consists of 348 acres where John spent most of his retirement days.

Most people John met became life-long friends. He organized trips and activities for his classmates and became known as their social director. John enjoyed many "memorable" trips - elk hunting out west, fishing in Canada, South Dakota pheasant hunting, NASCAR races, Las Vegas, and his annual deer hunting trip to Ashland. In celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, they took their children and spouses on an all-expenses paid trip to Lake Tahoe. Family was incredibly important to him, and he loved them dearly.

John is survived by his wife, Mary "Mutzy"; three sons, Scott Dahlk (Jodie Herrling), Jamie (Bonnie) Dahlk and Jesse (Shara) Dahlk; and daughter, Jennifer (Brett) Esser; grandchildren, Courtney and Emily Dahlk, Jacob and Kaitlyn Dahlk, and Matthew and Daniel Esser; two siblings, Ruth (Gene) Stormer and Kristie (Tim) Stapleton; along with many nieces, nephews and life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Dahlk.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held at SAINT FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Burial will follow at Saint Francis Xavier cemetery in Cross Plains. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Liturgy on Tuesday. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit John's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link. Or, they may visit St. Francis' website, www.sfxcrossplains.org. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

"John had a generous, loving heart. He was compassionate, witty and funny. Anyone who knew him said, 'He was one of a kind!' He was a wonderful husband, father and grandpa. He was very proud of his four children and his grandkids meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed by his faithful cattle dog, Sophie, and most of all by me. Thank you 'Little Bunny' for 53 years of love and adventure." – Mutzy

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761