MADISON - John Fantle passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born on Jan. 5, 1929, in Yankton, S.D., to the late Willard and Ingrid Fantle. John was a devoted and loving husband and father, a businessman and entrepreneur, who lived a storybook life. He grew up in La Crosse and was married to the love of his life, Pearl, for 65 years, who rarely left his side during that entire time. Following a family legacy in retail business, they owned and operated The Design Galleries in Madison for many years, after previously being in business in Eau Claire. He had a constant and legendary wit, and easily befriended people from all cultures and walks of life.

In retirement, he and Pearl enjoyed travel and entertaining friends and family at their cottage on Lake Wisconsin. He was most proud of his two sons and two grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany after World War II, and remained physically, educationally, and culturally active into his late-80s, until a severe stroke and subsequent dementia changed their lives forever.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. He is survived by Pearl; his sons, Steve (Dena) and David; and grandchildren, Leah and William.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Beth El (www.tbemadison.org) or the American Stroke Foundation (www.americanstroke.org). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

