John Fantle
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Fantle, John

MADISON - John Fantle passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born on Jan. 5, 1929, in Yankton, S.D., to the late Willard and Ingrid Fantle. John was a devoted and loving husband and father, a businessman and entrepreneur, who lived a storybook life. He grew up in La Crosse and was married to the love of his life, Pearl, for 65 years, who rarely left his side during that entire time. Following a family legacy in retail business, they owned and operated The Design Galleries in Madison for many years, after previously being in business in Eau Claire. He had a constant and legendary wit, and easily befriended people from all cultures and walks of life.

In retirement, he and Pearl enjoyed travel and entertaining friends and family at their cottage on Lake Wisconsin. He was most proud of his two sons and two grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany after World War II, and remained physically, educationally, and culturally active into his late-80s, until a severe stroke and subsequent dementia changed their lives forever.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. He is survived by Pearl; his sons, Steve (Dena) and David; and grandchildren, Leah and William.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Beth El (www.tbemadison.org) or the American Stroke Foundation (www.americanstroke.org). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434



Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve and David, my memories of your father are of him kindly dodging then tossing back our wiffleballs as he mowed your lawn on W. Fillmore Ave. in Eau Claire. It was a sad day when your family moved to Madison. I hope John sensed the love of his sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and friends at his passing. May the good times you shared continue to bring you smiles, comfort and peace. Sincerely, Chuck Woletz - your 1960s backyard neighbor.
Chuck Woletz
Friend
February 15, 2022
Mr. Fantle was a great boss. He gave me an opportunity to learn the art business. Mrs. Fantle, as well as Steve and and David Fantle are all great people and I am a better person for knowing them.
Larry J. Franklin
June 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 6, 2021
