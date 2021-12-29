Menu
John Fiscus
FUNERAL HOME
Stafford Funeral Home
1235 Hwy 14 W
Richland Center, WI

Fiscus, John

DEFOREST - John Fiscus, age 63, of DeForest, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home after a short battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 12, 1958. John is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Fiscus (Johnson); his sister, Lynne Fiscus; children, Kristin (John) Knetchges, Samantha Fiscus, John E. (Angela) Fiscus, and Scott (Chasidy) Fiscus; and grandchildren, Ella, Lane, and Everleigh. John was greeted in heaven by his father, mother, sister, father-in-law, and loyal dogs.

John valued the four essential Fs of life: Family, Football, Fishing and Food (the exact order of importance could be argued). John's biggest accomplishment was helping Beth raise their four children in the home they built together. John's life was revitalized when he became a grandfather to Ella, Lane, and Everleigh. If John wasn't fishing with his best friend, Busch, he was cheering on the Green Bay Packers for all the neighbors to hear, while enjoying a large spread of good food.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at FLAVORS WINE BAR in Sun Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Flavors Wine Bar
100 E. Main St., Sun Prairie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Stafford Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John was an EHS classmate. Although I didn't know him well, I do remember him being such a nice guy. I am sorry to learn of his death and send my sincere condolences to your family. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Debby Hillebrand
School
January 3, 2022
So sorry to hear of the passing of John, prayers for peace during this time of great loss. I am so sorry.
Meagan Jenkins (Binning)
January 2, 2022
Beth, and family, my deepest condolences and sympathy for John´s passing. Oh man, John was one of my first friends in this world, we grew up for the first part of our lives as near neighbors on the fashionable "south side". Fire station, Monona Bay, sledding hill now Romnes apartments, Franklin Field, Olin Park, St James; and whenever I smile about high school, chances are good he´s a reason. And of course I can´t see a lineman wearing the number 65 without thinking "Fiscus!". We didn´t see much of each other as the years passed, but when we did happen to cross paths he always had something derogatory to yell my way, and I loved him for it. He was a good person with a big personality who I will always be grateful I knew. God bless, and keep his memory forever. "No spilly-willy, no leavy-weavy" Rest In Peace
Jeff Schuler, Stevens Point
December 31, 2021
Beth and family, I am so sorry to hear that John passed away. I sure hope he didn't suffer. It's been a long time since I have seen any of you. Hope you all are well. Take care of yourselves in this difficult time.
Lori Bindley
Friend
December 29, 2021
Kristin-my condolences to you and your family. I´m so sorry to hear about your dad´s passing. Hoping the happy memories help through the sadness. Sending Hugs.
Andrea Freedman
Other
December 29, 2021
