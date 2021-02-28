Hegge, John Michael

MADISON/MONONA - John Michael Hegge, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1933, in Madison, Wis., the son of Wallace and Mary Ellen "Mae" (Sullivan) Hegge. He spent his childhood in Oregon, Wis., graduating from Edgewood High School. John was united in marriage to Marlys Ritschard on Feb. 8, 1958, at St. Raphael's Cathedral in Madison.

He worked in the dairy industry as a production supervisor for Marshall Dairy, specializing in cheese-making ingredients. John truly grew with the company, from a laborer to plant manager when he retired. He was a wonderful people person, who made everyone feel included.

John was an avid golfer throughout his whole life and achieved a hole in one in 1996. He had many wonderful memories of neighbors and friends from Rodney Court in Madison, where they raised their family. John had a gift of storytelling and an exceptional imagination. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and way of making everyone comfortable. In addition to golf, John enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading and studying history.

John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marlys; daughter, Mary (Hans Verick) Hegge; two sons, Michael (Julia) Hegge and Joseph (Juli Jacobs) Hegge; grandchildren, William (Cynthia) Chadwick, Emily (Carl James "C.J.") Matthews-Barr, Jane (Matt) Lorfeld and John "Jack" Hegge; great-grandchildren, Owen and Theo Matthews-Barr and Xavier Lorfeld; and sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Hegge and Lynn Hegge; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joan (Wesley) Wethal; and four brothers, Wallace (Peggy) Hegge Jr., Gerald Hegge, Richard (Alyce) Hegge and Ronald Hegge.

All are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian Burial held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 40 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

