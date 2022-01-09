Hildebrandt, John "Jack"

FITCHBURG - John "Jack" Hildebrandt, of Fitchburg, Wis., died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the age of 69. The son of August and Charlotte Hildebrandt, Jack grew up in Madison attending Bethel Lutheran Church. He graduated from West High School in 1970. After graduating, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force (1972-1976).

After leaving the Air Force Jack lived in New Orleans, where he was an auto mechanic and dispatcher. While living there he learned to speak New Orleans French-Cajun. Stationed in Spain when he served in the Air Force, he had already learned Spanish, and some French.

Jack married Mary Beth Snyder in May of 1986. Together they fostered many Labradors, eventually adopting Crosby. Jack worked to support and honor veterans in the Madison area. He participated in Dane County Neighbors Helping Neighbors and served as a Madison Area City Guide.

Returning to Madison, he worked at Wisconsin Cheeseman for many years, retiring from Select Specialty Hospital in 2020.

In addition to his parents, August and Charlotte Hildebrandt, Jack is predeceased by his wife, Mary Beth Hildebrandt. He is survived by his sisters, Cheryl Chevalier and Kaye Brandt; as well as nieces, a nephew, many cousins, and loving friends who will miss his kind heart and sense of humor.

A service in Jack's memory will be held when we can safely gather, according to his wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Jack and Mary Beth Hildebrandt to the www.labadoption.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

