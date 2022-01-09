Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John "Jack" Hildebrandt
ABOUT
Madison West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
2950 Chapel Valley Rd
Fitchburg, WI

Hildebrandt, John "Jack"

FITCHBURG - John "Jack" Hildebrandt, of Fitchburg, Wis., died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the age of 69. The son of August and Charlotte Hildebrandt, Jack grew up in Madison attending Bethel Lutheran Church. He graduated from West High School in 1970. After graduating, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force (1972-1976).

After leaving the Air Force Jack lived in New Orleans, where he was an auto mechanic and dispatcher. While living there he learned to speak New Orleans French-Cajun. Stationed in Spain when he served in the Air Force, he had already learned Spanish, and some French.

Jack married Mary Beth Snyder in May of 1986. Together they fostered many Labradors, eventually adopting Crosby. Jack worked to support and honor veterans in the Madison area. He participated in Dane County Neighbors Helping Neighbors and served as a Madison Area City Guide.

Returning to Madison, he worked at Wisconsin Cheeseman for many years, retiring from Select Specialty Hospital in 2020.

In addition to his parents, August and Charlotte Hildebrandt, Jack is predeceased by his wife, Mary Beth Hildebrandt. He is survived by his sisters, Cheryl Chevalier and Kaye Brandt; as well as nieces, a nephew, many cousins, and loving friends who will miss his kind heart and sense of humor.

A service in Jack's memory will be held when we can safely gather, according to his wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Jack and Mary Beth Hildebrandt to the www.labadoption.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May his memory be for a blessing... Grateful to him being being a part of Dane County Neighbors Helping Neighbors from a fellow member....Gone too soon...
Kathryn Forest
Other
January 29, 2022
Jack was a great friend. I think our church was the only one with a pool table in the basement. He was a real pool shark. We will miss you Jack.
Tom Schrack
January 11, 2022
To Jack's family- I send my sincere sympathies to you. Jack was an honorable man & I know his parents were proud of him.Till we we meet again young man...travel safe on your new journey. Nancy
Nancy Turner Alvey
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results