MERRIMAC - John Hillis Sr., age 82, of Merrimac, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Pine Villa Assisted Living. Born on April 26, 1938, in Oregon, Wis., John was the son of Leonard Folsom Hillis and Eunice Rosabelle (Garvoille) Hillis. John lived a wonderful, adventurous life. He was able to travel the world and spend his life surrounded with family that cared and loved for him so much. Family was his pride and joy, and he always was thinking about others and putting his family first.

John graduated from Central High School, where he was captain of the football team. He then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, stationed abroad on the USS Essex. While in the Navy, he was a golden glove boxer. He enjoyed a long career at the U.S. Forest Products Lab up until retirement from 1966 to 1995.

In his free time, John enjoyed playing golf, admiring nature, and spending time with family. He was known for taking long walks at the mall, enjoying a pumpkin sugar muffin at Perkins, and buying especially large slippers. He was a joy to everyone that crossed his path. He had a major positive impact on the lives of his family members, encouraging them to follow their dreams and continuing to have their faith.

Through thick and thin, John had unfailing love for his children. John is survived by his two sons, Mike and Ron (Lisa) Hillis; and his daughter, Tia (Eric) Peterson. To John, his children were his greatest blessings. He wrote, "I want people to know how much I love my children, and how much they love me." Although John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Miles Hillis; and son, John Hillis Jr., he looked forward to reuniting with them in heaven.

John adored his grandchildren very much and enjoyed watching them grow up. He is survived by his two granddaughters, Sarah and Sydney Peterson; and two grandsons, Jordan (Stephanie) and Chris Hillis.

John's father, Leonard, was a professor of civil engineering at UW-Madison, therefore it gave John great pride to see his twin granddaughters, Sarah and Sydney, following in Leonard's footsteps and earned civil and industrial engineering degrees from UW-Madison. He was also extremely proud of his grandson, Jordan, a Deputy with the Rock County Sheriff's Department, and father to John's only great-granddaughter, Tessa Hillis; and grandson Chris, a successful welder, and a member of The Sheet Metal Workers Union. They all feel truly blessed to have had John as their grandfather, encouraging, supporting, and loving them unconditionally.

Services will be private. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare and the Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

