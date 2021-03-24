Menu
John Hughes
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Hughes, John Earl

PRAIRIE DU SAC - John Earl Hughes, age 70, of Prairie du Sac, Wis., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born in Virginia on July 3, 1950, to parents William and Ethel (Kopplin) Hughes.

He enjoyed working on small engines; many people would consider it his lifetime passion. He loved to hunt and fish in his free time, and he loved watching all sports, especially football. He adored his cats, and spending time with family and friends.

John is survived by his children, Jessica Dominguez, Amanda (James Callan) Hughes, and Jason (Shawna) Gray; grandchildren, Hayden and Madalynn; siblings, Bill (Carol) Hughes, Tom (Sharon) Hughes, Bob (Nan) Hughes, Carol Dietz, Chuck Hughes, and Paul Hughes; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Robert Nall; and brother-in-law, Bill Dietz.

Memorials can be made to the family.

A memorial service will take place on Friday, March 26, at 2 p.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave, Baraboo, WI
Mar
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave, Baraboo, WI
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Take care of each other.
Craig Davidson
March 25, 2021
