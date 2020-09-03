Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Jinkins

Jinkins, Dr. John W. "Jack"

DODGEVILLE/MONTFORT - Dr. John W. "Jack" Jinkins, 77, of Dodgeville - formerly of Montfort - died suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home. A Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the SOMAN-LARSON FUNERAL HOME in Montfort. At the request of the family, to attend visitation at the funeral home, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the ROCK CHURCH CEMETERY in Clifton Township, rural Livingston. The family will be gathering at the gravesite at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. In lieu of plants and flowers, a memorial may be given to the Bloomfield Health Rehabilitation Center Activities Program, or a local charity of your choice. Online condolences may also be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.