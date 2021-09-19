Jordan, John F.

MADISON – John F. Jordan, age 71, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Dec. 26, 1949, in Madison, the son of Harold and Eleanor (Wiese) Jordan.

John graduated from Central High School in 1968. He was united in marriage to Belinda Weber on Oct. 12, 1985. John worked a variety of jobs but found his niche at Amtelco, and retired after 27 years, in 2009. He was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church and Madison Ice Hockey Referee Association, where he played and coached for the Southside Youth Hockey Association.

John was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, hockey and spending time at their Dells home. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and master of the Weber charcoal grill.

John is survived by his wife, Belinda; four brothers and sisters, Michael (Sandra) Jordan, Patty (Andy) Kreutzer, Kathleen Jordan and Jim (Beth) Jordan; three daughters, Tricia (Mark) Jordan Libansky, Wendy (Matt) Lesatz and Heather Jordan; grandchildren, Marcus, Alyssa, Cory, Jr., Nathan, Jamie and McKenzie; three nephews; and three great-nieces and -nephew. John is further survived by his mother-in-law, Bonnie Weber; brothers-in-law, Ken (Joan) Weber, Mike (Candy) Weber and Dan Weber; sister-in-law, Sally McDowell (Ron Bellows); and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Jon Michael Jordan; his parents, Harold and Eleanor; father-in-law, Kenneth "Duke" Weber; and his canine companions, B.J. and Maddie.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 728 Church St., Wisconsin Dells, with the Rev. Matthew Gehrke presiding. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or Agrace HospiceCare. The family wishes to thank Meriter Hospital and UW Health for years of wonderful healthcare, the Agrace staff for their compassionate support and loving care during his last days, and the family, friends, and neighbors over the years for their kindness, help and support shown.

