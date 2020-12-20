Kruse, John Alan

MADISON - John Alan Kruse died peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020, at age 89, in the Capitol Lakes Retirement Community's Health Center. John was born on Aug. 10, 1931, in LaCrosse, Wis., to Alfred Otto Kruse and Rose Katherine Petersen Kruse. After the death of his mother, he grew up in the loving Milwaukee home of his uncle and aunt, John and Helen Petersen Paulus. He enjoyed the continuing attention of his father; and cousins, Jane Paulus Lewis and Betty Paulus Pretts.

John graduated from Beloit College in 1953; from Garrett Theological Seminary at Northwestern University in 1956; and did advanced studies in the Boston Theological Institute. As a member of the Wisconsin Conference of the United Methodist Church, John's pastoral appointments included positions at Algoma Boulevard Church in Oshkosh, Wis., where he met his wife, Ginny Moore Kruse, and in Lake Geneva, Eau Claire, Green Bay, Edgerton, and Madison. He also held a short-term clergy position at the Eliot Church of Newton, Mass.

Hallmarks during each of John's ministry appointments were his exceptional creativity, his thoughtful and provocative sermons; his interest in and knowledge of hymns and the other music he developed for worship services, and his incorporation of films within worship and teaching. He regularly taught well-received summer sessions for United Methodist Women in Wisconsin and Minnesota. He developed nonstandard worship liturgies in many churches and led gifted young teens in Green Bay's "Church Downstairs Musicians," many of whom credit his nonjudgmental mentorship as formative to the adults they became. Throughout his formal career and in retirement John's social justice activism was an integral part of who he was. He participated in the March on Washington, Civil Rights actions in Chicago, and Vietnam War protests in Boston. His zeal to introduce others to the needs of the world led him to plan and manage youth outreach trips to urban neighborhoods as well as work camps in rural Appalachia. At his retirement celebration, one participant listed, as the number one strength on a "top ten" list of John's strengths, "Being on the side of social justice. Always."

John's genuine, low-key generosity was experienced by many, as was his intelligence and wit. John was a dedicated father and grandfather, using his imagination and whatever materials were available to create puppets, dioramas, rock museums, menus for play restaurants, and hand-drawn placemats and decorations for themed birthday parties. He was also a dedicated husband and partner to Ginny, fully supporting her career. They had a lot of fun together throughout their marriage, beginning with the Alaska Work Camp they directed during the summer after their wedding. John loved watching sports (Badgers football and basketball and the Green Bay Packers). He enjoyed competing in card games such as sheepshead and bridge, and he rapidly solved the NYT Sunday crossword puzzle each week.

In 1984, John was cast as Tevye in the Children's Theater of Madison production of "Fiddler on the Roof," which was the first of his many roles in community musical theater. In other CTM productions, he portrayed the Ghost of Christmas Present for several years in "A Christmas Carol," the character of Geppetto in "Pinocchio," and Aslan in "The Magician's Nephew." He was an active member on the UW-Madison Opera Props Board and performed in the University Opera performance of "Lost in the Stars." He was also deeply involved with the Madison Savoyards, serving on the Savoyards board for many years after performing in all fourteen of the Gilbert & Sullivan operettas. John sang as a soloist and/or choral musician in ensembles throughout his life. In Madison, this included UW-Madison's Choral Union, the Madison Opera Chorus, the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison, Madison Chamber Choir, and First United Methodist Church's annual performances of "Amahl and the Night Visitors." Everyone who had the opportunity to perform with John or attend any of these concerts appreciated not only his beautiful, resonant bass voice, but also the kindness and care he brought to the experience of sharing in the community of performance.

John's engagement in theater and opera extended to being an audience member as well. John and Ginny traveled regularly to Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Chicago, and New York City for arts-intensive visits full of opera, theater and museums. Beginning in 1957 they enjoyed many seasons at the annual Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Ontario. They were active promoters of the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis during its beginning years, as well as of the American Players Theater in Spring Green from its first years. As avid film buffs, John and Ginny treated the Wisconsin Film Festival as if it were an out-of-town trip for which they cleared their calendars for a spring "vacation" to see as many films as possible. After moving to the Capitol Lakes Retirement Community in 2010, John served as chair of the Opera Committee and on the Film and Program Committees and developed monthly solo programs on musical themes to share his specialized knowledge and insights.

John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ginny Moore Kruse; daughter, Ann Elizabeth Kruse; daughter, Katherine Rose "Kate" Kruse (husband, Michael Smith); daughter, Carolyn Jane "Carrie" Kruse (wife, Ellen Pryor); and his grandchildren, Evelyn Rose Livermore and Kinkaid Alexander Kruse-Frink. He is also survived by cousins, Sue Pretts Schirmer; Barbara Lewis Lauderdale (husband, Bradley) and Scott Lewis (spouse, Katie).

The family wishes to thank John's many friends and former colleagues and parishioners who have remained in touch with him over the years and during these recent days. We especially thank the dedicated Capitol Lakes staff, Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ, and John's ORUCC Pastoral Partners.

A private graveside service was held on Dec. 17, 2020, at Natural Path Sanctuary. A virtual Service of Celebration of John's Life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. CST. Please contact [email protected] for information on how to attend. Memorial gifts honoring John may be given toward the Madison Youth Arts Center, https://www.madisonyoutharts.org/give/.

