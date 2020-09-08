Lees, John Thomas "J.T."

LAKE MILLS - John Thomas "J.T." Lees, age 80, died unexpectedly at home on Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Mills, Wis.

Services to honor John on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, are as follows:

Visitation 10:00 – 11:45 (Claussen Funeral Home, Lake Mills).

Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 – 12:45 (St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Lake Mills).

Graveside Celebration with Military Honors at Rock Lake Cemetery, Lake Mills.

In lieu of flowers, our family asks that you make a donation to the John T. Lees Memorial Fund. All funds will go toward creating a memorial to be placed at the beach or local park in Lake Mills. Checks can be made out to: John T. Lees Memorial Fund and mailed to Premier Bank 70 N. Main St. Fort Atkinson WI 53538.

