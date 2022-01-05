Lunda, John Robert "Bob"

MADISON - John Robert "Bob" Lunda," age 91, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2021. Bob was born to parents Jack and Maggie (McCue) in Argyle, Wis., on May 5, 1930. He was very proud of his Irish heritage, especially on St. Patrick's Day! After graduating from Argyle High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines so he could go to college on the GI Bill. Eight years later, after initially enrolling at UW-Platteville, two tours of active duty, time in the reserves, one and a half years in the VA hospital, working part-time and starting a family, he received his degree in business from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This "never give up" attitude was typical of Bob's strong work ethic, determination and perseverance. During his time at the VA hospital, he met Mary Ann, his wife of 67 years. He was a loving and committed husband and father.

Bob will be remembered for his outgoing personality and great sense of humor. These attributes led him to a successful sales career that spanned over 40 years. Bob first sold outdoor advertising, then industrial oil and foundry supplies. He was an active member of the American Foundry Society for several decades. After retiring from sales, Bob continued to share his joyful and optimistic personality, driving both tour and school buses. Bob was a dedicated Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan and season ticket holder for many years. His love of sports was also evident by his unwavering support of the athletic endeavors of all of his children. Bob was an avid reader and a member of the Elks Club. Bob and Mary Ann enjoyed both domestic and foreign travel. Some of Bob's fondest memories were spent with family and friends on Lake Wisconsin. As a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, he spent time there as a volunteer. He was privileged to participate in the Badger Honor Flight and was accompanied by his daughter, Kathy.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sons, Mike and Bob (Debbie); daughters, Kathy Zehner (Bill), Kay VandeVrede, Karen Lunda, and Kelly Lunda-Sampson (Bob); grandsons, Brad Lunda, Braden Zehner (Ashley), Riley Zehner (Julia), and Joel VandeVrede; granddaughters, Julie Lunda and Marie VandeVrede; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Pat; and sister-in-law, Lucille.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank UW Health providers and the staff at The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and local VA clinic for many years of top-notch medical care, concern and compassion.

A funeral Mass will be held at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH on Monday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m., with a visitation before the service starting at 10 a.m. Immediately following the Mass, military honors will be bestowed at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Bob's name to Blessed Sacrament School or The Badger Honor Flight Program, both in Madison.

