Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Allen Mahoney
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Mahoney, John Allen

WAUNAKEE - John Allen Mahoney, age 60, of Waunakee, died suddenly on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was born on Dec. 16, 1960, in North Dakota, the son of Donald L. and Marlene G. Mahoney.

John graduated from James Memorial High School in 1978 and went on to have a career in carpentry.

John is survived by his father, Donald; brothers, David (Kathy), Noel and Jim; sister, Molly (Chuck) Poirier; son, Daniel (Jessica); daughter, Samantha (Jason) Frame; grandchildren, Delaney and Baker Frame; and other family. John was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene; and brother, Michael.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family at P.O. Box 1463, Madison, WI 53701, for a memorial to be established in John's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dave and family, please accept our sincere sympathy and prayers for you all.
Ed and Edie Nowicki
June 16, 2021
I just saw this and I am sorry to hear of the loss of John. I'll miss him and I was looking forward to seeing him at the next H.S. reunion. My time with John goes back to the earliest days for the Mahoney Clan in Madison on Blue Ridge Pkwy (or was it Olympic). The trampoline! John was always up for anything and had a great work ethic. He beat us all to the idea of matrimony. He got me into Gymnastics with that "why not" attitude. Before that football too though I never made it past 8th grade on that one but we'd ride our bikes to practice at what seemed like miles and miles away at Glen Stevens. I think our team won the city championship though John would have contributed more than me to that I'm sure. Then all those jobs he'd find and invite me to. Paint a house? Sure. All kinds of lawns. Rent-a-youth? Sure. And then West Towne, he at a store across the corridor from me. He was inspiring and ready for anything John was. Sad now, very sad, we'll not catch up again after so many years. My best to Noel and Dave. Don, Molly and Jimmy too but we didn't know each other much.
Paul Buse
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results