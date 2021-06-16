Mahoney, John Allen

WAUNAKEE - John Allen Mahoney, age 60, of Waunakee, died suddenly on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was born on Dec. 16, 1960, in North Dakota, the son of Donald L. and Marlene G. Mahoney.

John graduated from James Memorial High School in 1978 and went on to have a career in carpentry.

John is survived by his father, Donald; brothers, David (Kathy), Noel and Jim; sister, Molly (Chuck) Poirier; son, Daniel (Jessica); daughter, Samantha (Jason) Frame; grandchildren, Delaney and Baker Frame; and other family. John was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene; and brother, Michael.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family at P.O. Box 1463, Madison, WI 53701, for a memorial to be established in John's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

