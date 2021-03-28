Mandt, John C. "Jack"

DEERFIELD - John C. "Jack" Mandt, age 88, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, after battling an acute illness. He was born June 20, 1932, in Middleton, to the late Wilhelm "Rudy" Mandt and Helen (Niebuhr) Mandt. Jack graduated from Deerfield High School in 1950. In 1952 he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Japan. He lived and farmed in the Deerfield area. He married the love of his life, Joan Schenck, on March 7, 1978, and they shared 43 wonderful years together.

Jack loved to spend time with his family and friends gardening, watching sports, and playing cards, especially euchre. He loved to gamble, and planned yearly trips to Las Vegas with his Nora's Two Tavern family and friends. Jack owned various taverns over the years including Jacks or Better, Bachelor's II, and Nora's Two when Joan bought in and they ran it until 2001.

He is survived by his wife, Joanie; children, Dennis (Jinger) Mandt of Deerfield and Patricia (Darren) Winkler of Cambridge; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Peggy) of Texas; sister, Alice Knapton of Sun Prairie; sisters-in-law, Lucille Mandt of Cottage Grove and Dolores Mandt of Cambridge; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Fritz, Anna Mae, Marian, Vernon, Tom, and Lois.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31 at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 S. Main Street, Deerfield. Friends can pay respects from 10 a.m. until the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Highland Memory Gardens.

You MUST pre-register to attend. A link to do this is on the Cress website with the obituary, or you can call the church to pre-register to attend. Please call Deerfield Lutheran Church, (608) 764-5566, and let them know how many people will attend and the names of those attending. There will be limited space and a seating chart provided by the church.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

