Miller, John "Jack"

MIDDLETON - It is with a very heavy heart we share that John "Jack" Miller, age 17, died in a car accident on Oct. 3, 2021, in Middleton, Wis. Jack was driving with two of his best friends, Evan and Simon, when another car rear-ended their car, killing all three instantly.

Jack was a senior at Middleton High School and had a great group of friends. Jack loved and was loved by his fellow soccer team members. He enjoyed hockey throughout his life and was a member of the Middleton Wings hockey program. Jack had a very diverse friend group and was a universal favorite. He was a happy, easy-going, charming, handsome 17-year-old with a bright future, including plans to attend college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Jack loved traveling with his family and was his sister's "adventure buddy." He tried everything from surfing, snorkeling, whitewater rafting to jumping off bridges. He had no fear.

Jack experienced many medical challenges in his life, including being a survivor of leukemia, completing his cancer treatments in May 2020. Watching Jack ring the cancer-free bell brought great joy to the entire Reesor/Miller family.

John "Jack" Kepley Miller was born on Jan. 17, 2004, in Lawrence, Kan. He is the son of Lori Reesor and John Jay Miller and the brother of Sarah Alice Miller. Jack lived in multiple states, including Kansas, North Dakota, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The family has lived in Middleton since 2018.

He leaves behind a grandfather, John "Jack" Reesor and grandparents, Sharon and George Kepley Miller; uncles, David Reesor (Cynthia Luquin), Steve Reesor (Ingrid Walter) and Charlie Elliott; and aunts, Denise Miller (Bryan Baker), Barb Koehler (Phil Koehler), Patti Bouchard and Mary Elder. Jack was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sylvia Reesor; his aunt, Kenna Elliott; and cousin, Rachelle Smith.

He was close with and will be missed by first cousins, Tyler, Ryan, Kayla, Jacob, Autumn, Edyn, Alexis, Andy, Kayla and Candice; and second cousins, Alyssa, Makenna, Gavin, Logan, Mallory, Libby, Grayson and Levi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, followed by a luncheon reception in the St. Thomas Aquinas Social Hall. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting Jack's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and clicking the "Live Webcast" link. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, and again at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Saturday. On Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, there will be a joint Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. at the MIDDLETON HIGH SCHOOL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER for the three boys who lost their lives - Jack and his best friends, Evan Kratochwill and Simon Bilessi.

In lieu of flowers, the family is creating the Jack Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund and donations may be sent to the family for this fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761