Ochalla, John Duane "Jack"

MCFARLAND - John Duane "Jack" Ochalla, age 82, of McFarland, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on May 25, 1938, in Geneseo, N.D., the son of John and Jean (Haring) Ochalla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and facemasks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Jack's name to Agrace HospiceCare, Second Harvest, St. Vincent DePaul or a charity of one's choice. Jack's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare for all the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

