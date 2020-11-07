Odom, John Y., Ph.D.

MADISON - On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2020, John Y. Odom, Ph.D., devoted husband, father and civil rights activist, passed away at the age of 72.

Dr. Odom was born Sept. 22, 1948, in Jackson, Miss., to the Rev. Corey Franklin and Rosa Bell (Grant) Odom. In 1970, he married the love of his life, Annie Sue Odom. They raised one daughter, Nikki Annette.

Dr. Odom forged his legacy as a lifetime champion for civil rights and racial equality as he advocated for and mentored countless men and women. Dr. Odom was the President of Odom & Associates and the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute. Dr. Odom earned his Ph.D. in 1978 in educational leadership at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His B.A. was earned at Lane College, a historically Black institution. He authored the following books: "Saving Black America: An Economic Plan for Civil Rights"; "Vote Every Time"; "No N-r Please: 22 Reasons to Stop Saying the N-Word in Public"; and countless newspaper and magazine articles.

For relaxation, John enjoyed fishing, writing, singing and acting.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother. He will be greatly missed and survived by his loving wife, Annie; daughter, Nikki; son-in-law, Brian; grandson, Deacon; and four brothers.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at St. Matthew CME Church in Milwaukee, Wis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute at P.O. Box 620774, Middleton, WI 53562 or via PayPal at [email protected]