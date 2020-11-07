Menu
John Odom
1948 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1948
DIED
October 30, 2020

Odom, John Y., Ph.D.

MADISON - On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2020, John Y. Odom, Ph.D., devoted husband, father and civil rights activist, passed away at the age of 72.

Dr. Odom was born Sept. 22, 1948, in Jackson, Miss., to the Rev. Corey Franklin and Rosa Bell (Grant) Odom. In 1970, he married the love of his life, Annie Sue Odom. They raised one daughter, Nikki Annette.

Dr. Odom forged his legacy as a lifetime champion for civil rights and racial equality as he advocated for and mentored countless men and women. Dr. Odom was the President of Odom & Associates and the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute. Dr. Odom earned his Ph.D. in 1978 in educational leadership at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His B.A. was earned at Lane College, a historically Black institution. He authored the following books: "Saving Black America: An Economic Plan for Civil Rights"; "Vote Every Time"; "No N-r Please: 22 Reasons to Stop Saying the N-Word in Public"; and countless newspaper and magazine articles.

For relaxation, John enjoyed fishing, writing, singing and acting.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother. He will be greatly missed and survived by his loving wife, Annie; daughter, Nikki; son-in-law, Brian; grandson, Deacon; and four brothers.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at St. Matthew CME Church in Milwaukee, Wis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute at P.O. Box 620774, Middleton, WI 53562 or via PayPal at [email protected]


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Matthews CME Church
2944 N 9th Street
Nov
7
Funeral
11:00a.m.
St. Matthews CME Church
2944 N 9th Street
Funeral services provided by:
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wanda Floyd
Classmate
November 6, 2020
I worked on committees with Dr Odom in the Menomonee Falls School District. He had such a vision and was so patient with the rest of us. He was very influential in changing my view of the world. My condolences to his family.
Nancy Lockwood
Acquaintance
November 6, 2020
PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU ALWAYS
ANN BECKY MOORE walker
Family
November 6, 2020
James Johnson
Classmate
November 6, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about John's passing. God bless you and your family.
Marion and Debra Moore
Friend
November 5, 2020
“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
Winnie the Pooh
Mark Ipsan
November 5, 2020
Kristine Lamont
November 5, 2020
John Smith
November 5, 2020