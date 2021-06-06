Paske, John James

SUN PRAIRIE - John James Paske, age 74, passed away peacefully at his home on June 3, 2021. John was diagnosed with myelofibrosis six years ago and faced it with bravery and dignity. John was born Sept. 2, 1946, in Portage, Wis., the son of Hazel (DeGroff) and George Paske.

He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1964, which is where he met his lifelong partner and eternal soulmate, Kathryn "Kay" Greene. John and Kay were united in marriage at Trinity Episcopal Church in Baraboo on May 7, 1966. After graduating high school, John followed in the footsteps of his father-in-law, John Durlin Greene, and began his 40-year career as an electrician with Robert J Nickles Electric. In 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served his country for four years while stationed in Taiwan during the Vietnam War. He began building and investing in real estate at a young age and created a successful business, which he enjoyed through his retirement.

John's greatest pride and joy was his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his two children, Erica and Matthew, and his four grandchildren: Durlin, Grace, Ava and Vivian. The extended family of 10 enjoyed many incredible memories, from Sunday dinners to traveling together to long weekends at their cottage on Swan Lake and at their home in Las Sendas, Ariz. They made many memories fishing, boating, swimming, having s'mores around the fire and just spending time together. He also enjoyed taking the entire family on numerous vacations; perhaps his favorite was the Alaskan Cruise where the family celebrated John and Kay's 50th wedding anniversary. John attended most of his children and grandchildren's activities. He was there to support and cheer for his grandchildren and was often lovingly referred to as "G-Pa" by both his family and the many people that came to know him. He also loved taking his grandchildren for ice cream in his 1966 Chevy Malibu.

John had a lifelong love of sports. From playing sports as a child, to coaching his own children, to playing softball as an adult, to spending many hours watching his children and grandchildren, he enjoyed it all. He also spent a lot of time at the family farm, "Walnut Grove," with his father-in-law.

John was known for his quick wit and sense of humor and was a people person. He cherished the many special friendships he formed from his time at Nickles, his membership at Windsor United Church of Christ, friends he met through sports and the time he spent on the island of Cozumel. He also loved playing cards with special friends in the same euchre club for over 27 years.

John is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Kay; his daughter, Erica (Corey) Radlund; his son, Matthew (Sara) Paske; and four grandchildren, Durlin, Grace, Ava and Vivian. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Patti Miner and Joni Groskreutz; many nieces and nephews; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and George; and his siblings, Alice, Inez, George and Bill.

A special thank you to Dr. Alissa Weber, his oncologist at SSM Health, and to Agrace Hospice for their support over the last year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m. at WINDSOR UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4434 Second St., Windsor; a visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

