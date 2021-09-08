Menu
John Reierson
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Rio High School
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Reierson, John Merlin

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP - John Merlin Reierson, age 62, of Otsego Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born on Nov. 17, 1958, to Merlin and Joyce (Benzine) Reierson in Columbus.

John graduated from Rio High School in 1977 and continued the family farm operation where he raised cattle, cash crop, and did custom work for the neighbors. On Aug. 8, 1981, John married Barbara Thompson. Time spent with friends and family meant a lot to John, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with family to the National Parks and anywhere north, especially the Ignace area of Canada to fish. John could be found deer and turkey hunting, spending time outdoors, and watching and attending high school and college sports. He was dearly loved by his family and will never be forgotten.

Survivors include wife, Barbara; children, Brittani (Jordan) Noyes, Jeremy (Susan) Reierson, and Chelsey Reirson; granddaughters, Brooke and Harper Noyes; siblings, Ronnie (Debbie) Reierson, Diane Opperman, and Mark Reierson; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Donnie Thompson, Betty Lou (Al) Keup, Jim Thompson, Rhonda (Bill) Flemming, Dale (Jean) Thompson, Jerry Thompson, Bob (Linda) Thompson, Rick Thompson, and Ron Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, James and Dorothy Thompson; nephew, James "Jim" Reierson; brother-in-law, Richard Oppeman; and sister-in-law, Linda Thompson.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 11, at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio at 12 noon. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
9:00a.m.
GRASSE FUNERAL HOME
Rio, WI
Sep
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
GRASSE FUNERAL HOME
Rio, WI
Grasse Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You are in our thoughts and prayers. May you find strength in your time of need.
Tom and Janet Flint
September 10, 2021
The entire Reierson family is in our thoughts and prayers. May healing soon lift your heavy hearts. Please know that you are loved by many people that you don´t even see!
Carey & Holly Swanson
September 10, 2021
