John Schutz

Schutz, John G. Jr.

MADISON - John G. Schutz, Jr., age 73, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. John is survived by his children Andrew (Teresa) Schutz, Katherine (Brian) Hill, Kevin Schutz, and Joseph (Chanda) Schutz; brother James (Jacquelyn) Schutz; sister Elizabeth (Daniel) Becker; former spouse Maggie Dugan (Melanie Witte); grandchildren Lauren Schutz, Elizabeth (Lilbit) Schutz, Kaylee Kovacovich, and Cecelia (Cece) Miller-Schutz; and many nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held by his family. John requested memorials be made to Heifer International. He will be deeply missed, and we treasure the memories of our time with him.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 20, 2021.
John was extremely kind to me, when I first started at Union Cab. I can still hear his laughter in my mind. My deepest condolences to all John's family and friends, especially Brian "the phone guy" Hill, and Kevin. I worked with both in the dispatch office May your grief soon be overshadowed by happy memories and peace. Wanda Holte
Wanda Holte
Work
June 22, 2021
