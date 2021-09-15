Shier, John B.

MCFARLAND – John B. Shier, age 91, of McFarland, Wis., and Gold Canyon, Ariz., died unexpectedly at home Sept. 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carol Bevins Shier; and their children, Lizabeth Shier (Richard) Herlich, Andy (Gina) Shier, Peter (Elizabeth Goble) Shier and Laura (Rodney Maack) Shier; grandchildren, Cory (Sadie) Shier, Lacey Herlich (Ryan) Hall, Zachary Herlich, Jesse Maack and Erik Maack; and great-grandchildren, Blake Hall, Michael and Jack Goble.

John was born March 1, 1930, to Hilbert and Helene (Heins) Shier of Gillett, Wis. A 1952 graduate of Lawrence College in Appleton, John became a High School teacher and coach, starting in East Troy, and then teacher, coach, and Principal Shier for nine years at Owen-Withee High School. Earning his master's degree from UW-Stout, John accepted the position of principal at Edgerton High School, where he remained for 27 years until his retirement in 1990. John was an educator at heart and enjoyed engaging others in lively debates, instilling in his own words, "an appreciation of the Socratic Method."

An avid, accomplished athlete for all his life, John played baseball for a St. Louis Browns farm team, college football, recreational tennis, and handball, but was best known as an excellent golfer. John made custom golf clubs and was a sought-after golf instructor, teaching for a number of years at Coachman's Golf Resort in Edgerton. John was still golfing at 91!

John also loved travelling, (especially vacationing in Door County), working in his gardens, and cheering on the Packers, UW Badgers, and the Cubs.

John's family would like to thank all of his friends who over the years have brought him much happiness, fun and support.

If you would like to make a donation, two of John's favorite organizations are the Salvation Army and Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

