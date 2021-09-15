Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John B. Shier
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Edgerton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Shier, John B.

MCFARLAND – John B. Shier, age 91, of McFarland, Wis., and Gold Canyon, Ariz., died unexpectedly at home Sept. 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carol Bevins Shier; and their children, Lizabeth Shier (Richard) Herlich, Andy (Gina) Shier, Peter (Elizabeth Goble) Shier and Laura (Rodney Maack) Shier; grandchildren, Cory (Sadie) Shier, Lacey Herlich (Ryan) Hall, Zachary Herlich, Jesse Maack and Erik Maack; and great-grandchildren, Blake Hall, Michael and Jack Goble.

John was born March 1, 1930, to Hilbert and Helene (Heins) Shier of Gillett, Wis. A 1952 graduate of Lawrence College in Appleton, John became a High School teacher and coach, starting in East Troy, and then teacher, coach, and Principal Shier for nine years at Owen-Withee High School. Earning his master's degree from UW-Stout, John accepted the position of principal at Edgerton High School, where he remained for 27 years until his retirement in 1990. John was an educator at heart and enjoyed engaging others in lively debates, instilling in his own words, "an appreciation of the Socratic Method."

An avid, accomplished athlete for all his life, John played baseball for a St. Louis Browns farm team, college football, recreational tennis, and handball, but was best known as an excellent golfer. John made custom golf clubs and was a sought-after golf instructor, teaching for a number of years at Coachman's Golf Resort in Edgerton. John was still golfing at 91!

John also loved travelling, (especially vacationing in Door County), working in his gardens, and cheering on the Packers, UW Badgers, and the Cubs.

John's family would like to thank all of his friends who over the years have brought him much happiness, fun and support.

If you would like to make a donation, two of John's favorite organizations are the Salvation Army and Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My sympathies to all the Shiers. I´m the daughter of Don and Margaret (Scott) Brown, Lawrence College buddies.
Martha Brown Heiner
October 11, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Carol and all of your family. John was a wonderful person. God bless you all
Arvid and Lynn Evensvold
Friend
September 30, 2021
Mr Shier was a great man and a super principal he will be missed greatly.Memories will always be in your hearts.
Terry Heller
September 15, 2021
My sympathy for your family´s loss. His skills as a principal were great and also a good man.
Jim Viney
School
September 15, 2021
So sorry to hear this- thinking of you all! Mr. Shier was an amazing man - a wonderful principal, great to work with, a couple of years- and a friend of my family
Heidi Schieldt
Friend
September 15, 2021
Sorry to hear about this loss, Liz and all. Hard to lose loved one no matter how prepared we may think we are. He lived a full life and raised well more than his own family.
Ida Gay McRoberts
September 15, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Father, Liz and family. He was definitely a cool Dad, happy memories of hanging out at your house. So hard to lose our parents.
Joan Cedars
September 15, 2021
We lived in the same neighborhood as John growing up as kids. He was always very kind to the children of the neighborhood. Rest in peace sir.
Timothy Lund
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results