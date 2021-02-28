Shireman, John E.

MADISON - John E. Shireman, age 97, of Madison, Wis., died peacefully at Cherrywood Pointe of Plymouth on Feb. 17, 2021. He had been living in Plymouth, Minn., since the death of his wife, Elizabeth. Jack was born in Muscoda, Wis., on Feb. 8, 1924, and was adopted by Nora and Loys Shireman. He was happily married to Elizabeth J. (Pellett) Shireman for 72 years.

Jack was raised in Richland Center and was drafted just before graduation. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a longshoreman. Jack was part of the invasion of Normandy Beach on D-Day, earning two medals for service. He worked mainly as a postal carrier in Madison, where he won many awards for safe driving.

Jack enjoyed sports, photography, hunting, camping, canoeing, and crossword puzzles. He was involved in the First Baptist Church in Madison, serving as head usher. He continued as a member of the First Baptist Church in Richland Center.

Jack is survived by Carla (Shireman) Ehlers and Brice (Debbie) Shireman; grandchildren, Lindsay Ehlers Lambdin (Matthew) and Kaitlyn Shireman: great-grandchildren, Analee, Everett, and Jaxson Lambdin; niece, Fay (Mike) Lang; great-niece, Kelly Lang; and great-nephew, Joe Lang.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth Shireman; and nephew, Allan Lansdown.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL in Richland Center on March 20, with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Richland Center or to the American Heart Association. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com.