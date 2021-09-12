Menu
John Steele
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
La Follette High School

Steele, John L.

MADISON - John L. Steele, age 70, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at UW Hospital. He was born July 16, 1951, in Stoughton, Wis.; he was the son of Marvin and Virginia (Schalow) Steele. John graduated from La Follette High School in Madison, Class of 1969.

John lived in Madison and the surrounding areas for most of his life and began raising his three children, Ryan, Adam, and Austin. John had many jobs over the course of his working career, such as automotive body repair and mechanical work, but he always tried to make his living around classic cars and hot rods. From an early age he started hanging out at Louie's garage near his family home, and from there he found his true passion, which was being involved in the car scene. He enjoyed camping and fishing when he was able to make time to do so. John enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and close family friends.

John is survived by his three sons, Ryan (Trista) Steele, Adam (Analyn) Steele, and Austin Steele; grandkids, Isabelle and Scarlette; his sisters, Marcia (Green) and Debbie (Giannattasio); many close family friends, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held in the coming weeks and will be open to close family and friends.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sincere condolences to John´s family from his LaFollette High School Classmates. May He Rest In Peace.
LaFollette High School Class of 1969
School
September 12, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the family and friends. Remember the good times. You'll all be in our thoughts and prayers.
Jon and Linda Johnson
Family
September 12, 2021
