MADISON - John L. Steele, age 70, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at UW Hospital. He was born July 16, 1951, in Stoughton, Wis.; he was the son of Marvin and Virginia (Schalow) Steele. John graduated from La Follette High School in Madison, Class of 1969.

John lived in Madison and the surrounding areas for most of his life and began raising his three children, Ryan, Adam, and Austin. John had many jobs over the course of his working career, such as automotive body repair and mechanical work, but he always tried to make his living around classic cars and hot rods. From an early age he started hanging out at Louie's garage near his family home, and from there he found his true passion, which was being involved in the car scene. He enjoyed camping and fishing when he was able to make time to do so. John enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and close family friends.

John is survived by his three sons, Ryan (Trista) Steele, Adam (Analyn) Steele, and Austin Steele; grandkids, Isabelle and Scarlette; his sisters, Marcia (Green) and Debbie (Giannattasio); many close family friends, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held in the coming weeks and will be open to close family and friends.