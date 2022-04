Urben, John Walter

FITCHBURG – John Walter Urben, age 88, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Beehive Home in Oregon, Wis. John was born on Jan. 6, 1933, in Massillon, Ohio, to Walter and Anita (Wiedenbeck) Urben.

A private service was held for the immediate family. Donations would be appreciated in John's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

