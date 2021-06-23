White, John Thomas

DODGEVILLE / BLACK EARTH - John Thomas White, age 74, of Dodgeville and Black Earth, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. He was born on June 11, 1947, in Sandusky, Ohio, the son of Merle and Mary "Polly" (Wilson) White. John married Lenore Ann Wendt on Aug. 28, 1971, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Black Earth.

John graduated from Wisconsin Heights in 1966. He entered the U.S. Navy and retired as a Chief Engineman (ENC) in 1994. After retirement, he volunteered at Ridgeway Elementary School. John was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a devoted grandfather and a friend to all that met him.

John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lenore; daughter, Laura (Kenneth) Erdman and their children, Katherine Erdman (Kenny) and Nichole Erdman (Ryan); daughter, Valarie (Greg) White-Harpold and their children, Micah, Dylan and Gavin Harpold, and Laudanum (Nichols) Harpold; brother, Edward (Ellen) White; nieces, Melissa White and Meghan (Ali) Jalali-White; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary "Jackie" White; and in-laws, Lloyd and Myra Wendt.

A funeral service will be held at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1105 N. Bequette St., Dodgeville, at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 25, 2021. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 24, 2021, and at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Black Earth, will be held at a later date. Military honors will be accorded after the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

