Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John White
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

White, John Thomas

DODGEVILLE / BLACK EARTH - John Thomas White, age 74, of Dodgeville and Black Earth, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. He was born on June 11, 1947, in Sandusky, Ohio, the son of Merle and Mary "Polly" (Wilson) White. John married Lenore Ann Wendt on Aug. 28, 1971, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Black Earth.

John graduated from Wisconsin Heights in 1966. He entered the U.S. Navy and retired as a Chief Engineman (ENC) in 1994. After retirement, he volunteered at Ridgeway Elementary School. John was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a devoted grandfather and a friend to all that met him.

John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lenore; daughter, Laura (Kenneth) Erdman and their children, Katherine Erdman (Kenny) and Nichole Erdman (Ryan); daughter, Valarie (Greg) White-Harpold and their children, Micah, Dylan and Gavin Harpold, and Laudanum (Nichols) Harpold; brother, Edward (Ellen) White; nieces, Melissa White and Meghan (Ali) Jalali-White; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary "Jackie" White; and in-laws, Lloyd and Myra Wendt.

A funeral service will be held at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1105 N. Bequette St., Dodgeville, at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 25, 2021. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 24, 2021, and at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Black Earth, will be held at a later date. Military honors will be accorded after the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Black Earth

Funeral & Cremation Care

1710 Center St.

(608) 767-3684



Published by Madison.com on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE
500 N. Eighth St, WI
Jun
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
1105 N. Bequette St, Dodgeville, WI
Jun
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
1105 N. Bequette St, Dodgeville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
MY SYMPATHIES TO THE FAMILY AND ESPECIALLY LENORE AND VAL. WILL MISS JOHN'S SMILE, KINDNESS, STORIES AND WILLINGNESS TO TALK ABOUT ANYTHING. AND I DID ENJOY TALKING WITH JOHN WHEN I HAD THE OPPORTUNITY.
WARREN DEWITT
Friend
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results