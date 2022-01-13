Yager, John L.

DODGEVILLE - John L. Yager, age 63, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully at the family farm on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

John was born on Nov. 7, 1958, to Louie and Suzette Yager. He graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1977. Following school, he worked at a farm repair shop for John Pronald, where he learned to fix anything and everything. In 1980 he met his future wife, Yvonne Rochon. They were married on March 31, 1984, and together they farmed and raised a family on Yvonne's family farm in rural Dodgeville for 37 years. They taught their children how to work hard and play hard.

Throughout the years he enjoyed many different hobbies, including canoeing, horseback riding, camping, playing cards, golfing, tractor pulling and most of all farming. He loved the farming community, being outdoors, working in the shop, and turning up dust in the fields. He made lots of friends along the way and was always up for shooting the breeze and a cold beer. He had a great sense of humor and the ability to deliver a timely one liner, which he perfected at deer camp every year. His greatest joy was time spent with family.

He will be missed dearly by his wife, Yvonne of Dodgeville; his children, Brandon (Kimberly) Hendrickson, Kristin (Dan) Barr, Kelsey (Dan) Steffensmeier, and Andy (Jen) Yager; 13 grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Jackson, Myra, Arlo, Maggie, Colton, Wyatt, Lane, Baby Boy S (on the way), Addy, Charlie, and Jack; his mother, Suzette Yager (Schmelzer); his siblings, Steve (Mari) Yager, David (Linda) Yager, Wanda Yager (Chris), and Julie (Lee) Speth; a sister-in-law, Kelly Cody; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his father, Louie; brothers, Dan and Tom; father-in-law, Andy; mother-in-law, Magdalen; and brother-in-law, Paul.

A private family service will be held, and a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.

