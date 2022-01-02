Brill, Jon Mark

MADISON - Jon Mark Brill, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, at UW Hospital. He was born on Oct. 25, 1958, in Madison, Wis., the son of Robert H. and Shirley J. (Ewing) Brill.

Jon shared a home with longtime housemates and friends, Larry and Scott, where he was supported by numerous private and governmental agencies that allowed him to live independently in the community despite his developmental disabilities. He was a kind and gentle soul who shared his joy with others. He loved time spent with kind people, eating treats, car rides (especially if malts were involved) and attending summer camp. He will be well remembered by an award he so aptly won at one summer camp outing - "Best Hugger."

Jon is survived by his siblings, Robert (Sandy Troia) Brill, Patty (Oren) Brill Hammes and Scott (Donna Stirmel) Brill; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother, Richard Brill.

A memorial service will be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI, on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m., preceded by visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jon's family wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation to the many people who cared for Jon with such care and dedication during his lifetime, especially Barbara and Catherine of Dreamweavers, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dreamweavers, Inc, Movin'Out, or Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

