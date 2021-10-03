Debelak, Jon "Fred"

MADISON - Jon "Fred" Debelak, age 78, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare Inpatient. He was born in Madison on Jan. 21, 1943, the son of Ferdinand and Alia Debelak. Fred graduated from Central High School in 1961. He graduated from MATC with an associate degree in business data processing. Fred worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration for over 22 years, retiring in 2006. He enjoyed spending time with friends, especially at the Come Back In after work. In 1998 Fred met Darlene Wright, and they enjoyed spending their time traveling, especially to California to visit Darlene's sister, Lou Ann Davis. In 2020 Fred was diagnosed with ALS. Darlene stood by his side and became his full-time caretaker, offering him all of the comforts of their home.

Fred is survived by his special friend, Darlene; sister, Ingrid (Frank) Lawrence; brother, Richard Debelak; and niece, Jodie (Randy) Wellner. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; and niece, Candi Browne.

According to Fred's wishes there will be no services. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. or St. Mary's Health Care Center. A special thank you to the staff of St. Mary's Hospital, St. Mary's HCC, and Agrace HospiceCare Inc. for their wonderful care of Fred. Please share your memories of Fred by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

