Jon Kroeber
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Kroeber, Jon S.

MADISON - Jon S. Kroeber passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Madison. Jon was born Dec. 6, 1934, in Hartford, Wis., to the late Alvin and Laila (Schee) Kroeber. He is a 1952 graduate of Hartford High School and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Jon received his B.S. in industrial engineering from Hofstra University in 1962. At Hofstra he was captain of the golf team, and his home course there was Bethpage Black.

Jon worked for Travelers Insurance Company as a sales rep from 1963-1966 and a partner of the Cowan Insurance Agency from 1966-1996.

Jon was an NFL addict and a Packers season ticket holder for over 40 years. He attended all UW sporting events and was a member of the Blue Line Club during the Bob Johnson era. Jon's biggest joy was golf. He won three club championships: Hartford CC, Maple Bluff CC, and West Bay CC (Florida). He shot his age at 69. Jon had five career hole-in-ones and was fond of saying, "golf is a sign of misspent youth."

Jon's other interests included tennis, fishing the Florida mangroves, playing bridge and poker, reading, and listening to jazz and big band music. He was active in Big Brothers and the Jaycees.

Jon always knew how to have fun at whatever he did and was loved dearly by his family and many friends. Jon is survived by his daughter, Kim (Steven) Veith; sons, Jay Kroeber and Doug (Diana) Kroeber; grandson, Zacory; step-granddaughter, Angie and family; former wives, Dot Kroeber and Merry Gretenhart; and many other relatives and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Rolf.

A celebration of Jon's Life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Carbone Cancer Center.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666



Published by Madison.com from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2020.
Kim, Doug and Family....so sorry to hear of the loss of your father. I had the pleasure of working with him for 20 years and grateful for another 20 years of mentoring when we started our own business. Going to miss the lunches we had with he and Mike D. Always a class act and a gentleman. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Nancy Denman Freye
December 22, 2020
