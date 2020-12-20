Kroeber, Jon S.

MADISON - Jon S. Kroeber passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Madison. Jon was born Dec. 6, 1934, in Hartford, Wis., to the late Alvin and Laila (Schee) Kroeber. He is a 1952 graduate of Hartford High School and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Jon received his B.S. in industrial engineering from Hofstra University in 1962. At Hofstra he was captain of the golf team, and his home course there was Bethpage Black.

Jon worked for Travelers Insurance Company as a sales rep from 1963-1966 and a partner of the Cowan Insurance Agency from 1966-1996.

Jon was an NFL addict and a Packers season ticket holder for over 40 years. He attended all UW sporting events and was a member of the Blue Line Club during the Bob Johnson era. Jon's biggest joy was golf. He won three club championships: Hartford CC, Maple Bluff CC, and West Bay CC (Florida). He shot his age at 69. Jon had five career hole-in-ones and was fond of saying, "golf is a sign of misspent youth."

Jon's other interests included tennis, fishing the Florida mangroves, playing bridge and poker, reading, and listening to jazz and big band music. He was active in Big Brothers and the Jaycees.

Jon always knew how to have fun at whatever he did and was loved dearly by his family and many friends. Jon is survived by his daughter, Kim (Steven) Veith; sons, Jay Kroeber and Doug (Diana) Kroeber; grandson, Zacory; step-granddaughter, Angie and family; former wives, Dot Kroeber and Merry Gretenhart; and many other relatives and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Rolf.

A celebration of Jon's Life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Carbone Cancer Center.

