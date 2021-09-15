Cavin, Jonathan Jeffrey

PENSACOLA, FLA. Jonathan Jeffrey Cavin, age 44, passed away Aug. 2, 2021, in Pensacola, Fla. He was born Sept. 11, 1976, in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., the son of John and Cara (Herron) Cavin. After living in Florida, N.Y., and New Jersey, he finished high school in Middleton, Wis. in 1994. He attended Madison College and Pensacola State College, as well as taking many online courses. He loved documentaries and non-fiction books – always eager to learn more.

Jon was a dedicated and hard worker, holding part-time jobs through high school. He moved to Chicago and began a career with Paul Heath Associates, a company specializing in high-end home automation, control systems and media distribution. Using that experience, he opened CMCA, Inc., also specializing in custom design automation systems, but focusing on technology-based assistance for the disabled. In his next company, Amanzi Farms, he developed a closed circuit vertical aquaponic growing method for quality produce.

Jon quickly made friends with his quick wit and uncanny ability to remember every line from a movie or comedy routine. His door was always open. He shared his home with many friends who needed a place to stay and with any needy animal who came his way, including stopping in the middle of a busy Chicago Street to rescue a shaggy, little puppy.

Jon loved all animals. Over the years he had a variety of pets: guinea pig, rat, iguana, geckos, birds, ducks, chickens, dogs, and cats. He enjoyed having the outdoor activities of biking, hiking, swimming, skiing, walking the seashore, fishing, and camping as part of his daily life.

Jon played by his own rules. Impetuous, spontaneous, and entrepreneurial, he jumped into every new experience or adventure 200%. He was extremely generous with his time, talents, and love for his family and friends. He wanted all his possessions, even his car, donated to charities.

Jon bravely struggled for many months with the illness that robbed him of mobility and caused great pain. His brave heart suddenly said no more.

Jon is survived by his parents; uncles and aunts, Joel and Debbie Herron, Ralph and Gwen Cavin, Jimmy and Charlotte Cavin, and Don Cavin; cousins; extended family; and two special friends, Juan Sanchez and Ed Rakowski.

Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Madison, WI, ASPCA, or the charity of your choice.