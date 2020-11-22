Legreid, Jonathan "Jon"

STOUGHTON – Jonathan "Jon" Legreid, age 29, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born on May 11, 1991, in Madison, the son of Eric and Debra (Wolfgram) Legreid.

Jon graduated from Stoughton High School in 2009 and went on to work as an electrician. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed golfing, barbequing and spending time at the cabin. Jon loved the outdoors, whether he was helping in the garden, fishing or just hanging out. Jon would light up a room, because he always had a smile on his face. He kept up on current events, often sharing the information he learned. Jon was a kind-hearted son, brother and uncle. He was always there to lend a helping hand, being very thorough and making sure everything was just so.

Jonathan is survived by his parents; three brothers, Rory (Katie) Johnson, Nick (Kelly) Johnson and Phillip (Brandi) Legreid; and nieces and nephews, Tyler, Tessa, Harper, Hayden, Hunter, Nixon and Loren.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

