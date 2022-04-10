Menu
Jordan Richard Fraust

Jordan Richard Faust

July 21, 2016 - April 6, 2022

EDGERTON - It is with unimaginable hurt, we announce the passing of our beautiful baby boy, Jordan Richard Faust, at the age of 5 years old. Jordan transitioned from his physical body on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin Children's Hospital, after complications from cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, and also at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 10, 2022.
