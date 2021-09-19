Back, Joseph Alan

VERONA - Joseph Alan Back, age 57, of Verona, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at UW Hospital, due to complications of COVID-19, with family by his side.

He is survived by his brothers, Ronald (Stephani Barger) Back, Norbert (Connie) Back, and his twin, Jon (Kimberly) Back. He is also survived by niece, Miranda Back; nephew, Jacob Back; and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph N. Back and Delores (Rotar) Back; and grandparents, Jon and Freida Rotar and Joseph and Armella Back.

Interment will at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery in Verona with his mother at a later date.