Ball, Joseph R.

MOUNT HOREB – Joe Ball, of Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at VA Hospice in Madison, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Joe was born on Nov. 22, 1942, in Harrison, Ark., to Leo and Bernice Ball. He graduated from high school in Postville, Iowa, in 1960 where he participated in football and baseball. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1960 to 1963. In 1963, Joe married his high school sweetheart, Norma McNally. He went on to study Fish & Wildlife Biology at Iowa State University and graduated in 1968. Joe began his career at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in fishery management, then Laboratory Services at the University of Wisconsin, and finally in water quality management coordinating the statewide water quality monitoring program. He retired after 33 years and felt lucky to have had a great job that he loved.

Joe enjoyed picture framing as a hobby, which consisted of custom framing a variety of artwork, photographs and stained glass panels. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, bowling, sailing, skiing and reading. He spent time on prairie restoration and establishing a butterfly habitat at his home. He served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for Blue Mounds Township.

Each spring, Joe would take his sons to Canada for a weeklong camping and fishing trip. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. Joe always gave 100% in everything he did, serving his country, loving his family, his job, home, property and hobbies, giving us all a lot of wonderful memories.

Joe is survived by his wife, Norma; sons, James (Joan), Jared (Jill) and Jason (Kim); granddaughters, Abigail and Hannah; sister, Mary (Frank) Olson; sisters-in-law, Beverly McNally and Jean McNally; brothers-in-law, Tom and Randy (Janet) McNally; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Bernice Ball; in-laws, Leo and Violet McNally; brothers-in-law, Roland and Ted McNally; and sisters-in-law, Cecelia, Cheryl and Nancy McNally.

Memorials may be made to Mount Horeb Veterans Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077