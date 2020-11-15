Dorn, Joseph John "Joe"

WAUNAKEE - Mr. Joseph John Dorn, known as Joe to family and friends, born on April 30, 1936, in Waunakee, Wis., to the late Marie and Christopher Dorn, passed away at age 84 on Nov. 7, 2020, with two of his daughters at his side and his entire family's love surrounding him through thoughts and prayers.

Joe was the husband to the love of his life, Charlotte (Meier). He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; son, Bernard; daughter-in-law, Diane; grandson, Jacob; brother, Michael Dorn; and sister, Joann Pederson. Joe is survived by his sons, Jerry (Kari) Dorn, Butch Dorn, and Joe (Linda) Dorn; daughters, Terry (Robert) Goehring, May (Richard) Moran, Catherine (Steven) Wipperfurth, and Barb (Scott) Dorn Blackmon; brothers, Fredrick (Maggie) Dorn and George (Barb) Dorn; and sisters, Ginny Conway-Panykovic, Bernadette (Robert) Frank and Marge (Bruce) Tessner. Joe is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, whom he adored.

To keep all family and friends safe and healthy during this pandemic, a private family graveside service officiated by Monsignor Gunn was held on Nov. 11, 2020. Joe was laid to rest with Military Honors next to his son and wife, Charlotte, at Saint Bernard's Cemetery, in Middleton. Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 County Road Q, Waunakee, WI 53597, (608) 849-4513, handled arrangements and will accept cards on the family's behalf. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. John's the Baptist Catholic School at 114 E. 3rd St., Waunakee, WI 53597 or stjbcc.weshareonline.org.

Joe truly enjoyed his time working at the school and was always a strong supporter of the church.

As a friend, neighbor, brother and dad, Joe was there whenever you needed him. That is who he was - a strong, honest man ready to help whomever, whenever he could. To Joe, the most important things in life were family, honesty and hard work. He took a lot of pride in doing a task right and to the best of his ability, regardless of where it was or what it was. Joe was always there for you, with his piercing blue eyes, smile and ability to get a job done.

As a dad, Joe wasn't always around during the week as he was often working three jobs, at times, to provide for his family. However, Sundays were always held as family days where all nine of us would pile into the car to attend church and then head to lunch at McDonalds. Dad loved his family and worked tirelessly to give us so much. He taught us through his actions to care deeply and love unconditionally, as well as to be strong, gentle, accepting and forgiving, while always doing what serves the greater good. He was a selfless man who cherished the good times, persevered through the hard and never gave up. He enjoyed babies and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe held onto his sense of humor and wit until the very end. You always knew when he was going to give you a smart answer. He would look at you from the side of his eye with that grin of his. We can hear him now saying, "Don't fuss. It's just another day." Another day to work hard, do your best, love lots and share a little laughter.

Joe passed his name and wit to his youngest son, who shared, "I am so proud that you gave me your name. I walk in your footsteps and hear of your fame. The bond we had is forever torn. I will work each day to be the second best ever Joe Dorn."

Watching the way Joe lived his life made you want to do your best. His life illustrates the adage, "We rise by lifting others." He leaves us all with big shoes to fill.

In retirement, with the luxury of time, mom and dad's love and commitment to each other grew even stronger. One never left the other without sharing a kiss. As a family, we find joy and comfort in knowing that they are holding hands, walking together, once again. They taught us well and what we make of this world is now up to us.

The family gives Home Again; St Mary's Hospital; Joe's sister, Ginny; his dear friend, Jean; and everyone else who cared for Joe and touched his life their greatest and warmest gratitude.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513