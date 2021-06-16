Meyer, Joseph John "Joe"

WAUNAKEE/APPLETON – Joseph John "Joe" Meyer, 80, passed away on June 5, 2021, at Appleton Medical Center, after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Joe was born on May 20, 1941, to Ethelbert and Teresa (Koch) Meyer. He attended Catfish School, Westport, and graduated high school in Waunakee. He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie (Bernards), on Oct. 14, 1961, in Waunakee, where they raised three children. Joe and Bonnie had each other's support while working side by side in the restaurant business. Their greatest accomplishment was as owners of CJ's restaurants in Madison. In their later years they worked together opening Culver's restaurants around the Midwest until settling in Appleton. After 59 years of marriage, Bonnie preceded Joe in death on Feb. 4, 2021. Joe had such a positive attitude, even after being confined to a wheelchair for the past three years. He loved socializing with family and friends while enjoying a great meal with his favorite cocktail.

Joe will be missed by his children, Mike (Julie), DeForest, Jill (Mike) Weber, Waunakee, and Christi (Brian) Niesen, Waynesville, Ill. He also had 13 grandchildren, Mark (Shani), Bob and Lyndsey Meyer, Andrew (Mollie) and Tyler Weber, Jeff (Elaine), Garrett, Sarah, Levi (Mikaela), Cara, Matthew, Hannah and Stephanie Niesen; along with six great-grandchildren. Joe was survived by his brothers, Ralph Meyer and Dan Meyer; and brother- and sisters-in-law, Paul (Dolores) Bernards, Carole Stangler, and Jenne (Bob) Weichmann.

A private celebration of life for Joe and Bonnie is planned.

The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Jack Anderson, M.D., William Conkright, M.D., Charles Cheng, M.D., Barb and Dan from Community Care, and the wonderful staff at Care Partners in Appleton where he resided for the past two years.

Memorials may be given in his name to Care Partners Assisted Living, 5101 N. French Road, Appleton, WI.

