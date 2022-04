Joseph Welchans Nagle

MADISON - Joseph Welchans Nagle, age 92, passed away on October 27, 2021. A memorial service has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI. A visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

