Joseph Rodkiewicz

Rodkiewicz, Joseph Charles

MADISON - On Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, Joseph Charles Rodkiewicz passed away. He was born Nov. 4, 1944, to Joseph J. and Mabel A. (Stangel) Rodkiewicz.

He worked for 30 years at the University of Wisconsin in the IT Department and was Field Service Manager. He enjoyed hunting, reading, NASCAR (especially watching Matt Kenseth) and visiting casinos.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bea Rodkiewicz; his children, Beth (Ernie) Turpin of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Cathy Flynn of Blaine, Minn., Bruce (Coris) Crass of Madison, Wis., Edgar (Susan) of Rockford, Ill., Marjorie (Thanos) of Madison, Wis., and Rocky (Patty) Baumer of Evansville, Wis.; grandchildren, Bill Turpin, Erica Stapic, Ryan Crass, Calvin Crass, Becky Kay, David Crass, Costas Tsiolis, Sophia Tsiolis, Maria Tsiolis, Jacky Tu and April Tu; and great-grandchildren, Desiree Matti, Carter and Braydon Turpin, Luka, Aiden and Ruby Stapic, Alexia and Hunter Kay and Rosalie, Charlie, and Natalie Crass.

He loved his 27-acre home in the country, where he could mow his yard and have his large garden. He will truly be missed, as he was a very devoted husband and father.

"Only a moment you stayed but what an imprint your footprints have left in our hearts."

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 8, 2020.
I remember Joe as a kind and gentle man with a good sense of humor and a great laugh. My sincere sympathy for your loss.
Kathy Armstrong Calnin
November 8, 2020
Bea I am so sorry for your tragic loss I still remember years ago, when I dressed up as a bunny with a basket of M&M´s, and surprised Joe be singing Happy Birthday in Polish! My mom, Mary Anne, and you planned the surprise and I think he enjoyed it Keeping you and your family in my prayers. Let all your good memories comfort you
Tammy Davis Torbleau
November 8, 2020