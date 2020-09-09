Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph Schleicher

Schleicher, Joseph A.

MADISON - It is with sadness that the family of Joseph A. Schleicher announces his passing on Sept. 6, 2020. He died peacefully at home with his family, including Mary, his wife of 60 years, by his side. Due to COVID-19, the family is postponing a traditional in-person celebration of life until it is safe for his extended family and friends to do so. A full obituary will be published online in the near future.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.