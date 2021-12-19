Menu
Joseph "Joe" Stinson
ABOUT
Madison East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Stinson, Joseph M. "Joe"

MCFARLAND – Joseph M. "Joe" Stinson, age 57, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a long, courageous battle with neurofibromatosis. He was born on Jan. 28, 1964, in Colorado.

A graveside service will be held at the chapel at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Memorials may be made in Joe's name to Marilyn Budzisz in care of Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
