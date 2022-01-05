Menu
Joseph Waite
Deforest Area High School
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Waite, Joseph A.

MADISON – Joseph A. Waite was born on Feb. 13, 1998, to Jeffrey and Jennifer Waite. He passed away on Dec. 30, 2021, from a motorcycle accident. He graduated from DeForest High School in 2016. Joseph loved fishing, hunting and was an active bowler. He cherished his time with his family, especially his son, Jeffrey.

He was preceded in death by parents and his fraternal grandparents.

Joseph is survived by his significant other, Kaitlin Houle; son, Jeffrey; his great-grandparents, Ted and Nancy Ryder; his aunt, Tammy (Brian) Wayne; his aunt, Jeanne Schrenk; uncle, Randall Hanson; uncle, Danny Waite; and his many cousins and close friends. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ryan Funeral Home – North Side Chapel – Madison
2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Ryan Funeral Home – North Side Chapel – Madison
2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was a good high school friend to Conor and a great fisherman. Our greatest sympathies to his son and his family.
Conor and Kelly Mallon
January 6, 2022
I will never forget all the fun I had at the trailer park with Joe and Trae. His memory will live on forever.
Taylor Sharp
Friend
January 2, 2022
