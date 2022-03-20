Josephine V. Cassidy "Jo"

March 19, 1931 - March 15, 2022

MADISON - Josephine "Jo" Cassidy, age 90 (five days shy of 91), of Madison passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

She was born on March 19, 1931, in Madison, WI to the late Frank and Jennie Alighieri. She graduated from Edgewood High School. After high school she worked as an Administrative Secretary at Rayovac. In the fall of 1953, Jo went on a blind date and met the love of her life, James Cassidy. Three months later on February 6, 1954, Jo and Jim married. They made their home in Madison and three years after they married, they welcomed their son, Daniel.

Jo was a devoted Catholic, wife and mother. She was an amazing cook and stylish in her everyday appearance. She worked for many years at Headlines Hair Salon as receptionist and loved her work and made many friends there. In addition to family, Jo and Jim had an active social life, even into their 90s, continuing a monthly lunch date with many of their former neighbors and friends.

Jo was the devoted wife of 68-years to James "Jim;" mother to Daniel "Dan;" sister of Phyllis Ingwell; aunt of Laurie, David, Susan, Lisa, and Victor. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Victor Alighieri; and brother-in-law, George Ingwell; and sister-in-law, Ruth Alighieri.

A visitation for Jo will be held on Thursday, March 24 at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Dr., from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

