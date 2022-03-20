Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Josephine V. "Jo" Cassidy
ABOUT
Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Josephine V. Cassidy "Jo"

March 19, 1931 - March 15, 2022

MADISON - Josephine "Jo" Cassidy, age 90 (five days shy of 91), of Madison passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

She was born on March 19, 1931, in Madison, WI to the late Frank and Jennie Alighieri. She graduated from Edgewood High School. After high school she worked as an Administrative Secretary at Rayovac. In the fall of 1953, Jo went on a blind date and met the love of her life, James Cassidy. Three months later on February 6, 1954, Jo and Jim married. They made their home in Madison and three years after they married, they welcomed their son, Daniel.

Jo was a devoted Catholic, wife and mother. She was an amazing cook and stylish in her everyday appearance. She worked for many years at Headlines Hair Salon as receptionist and loved her work and made many friends there. In addition to family, Jo and Jim had an active social life, even into their 90s, continuing a monthly lunch date with many of their former neighbors and friends.

Jo was the devoted wife of 68-years to James "Jim;" mother to Daniel "Dan;" sister of Phyllis Ingwell; aunt of Laurie, David, Susan, Lisa, and Victor. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Victor Alighieri; and brother-in-law, George Ingwell; and sister-in-law, Ruth Alighieri.

A visitation for Jo will be held on Thursday, March 24 at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Dr., from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear of Jo´s passing. Jo was a pleasure to work with and a friend. She was a very steady person and like by everyone. She was very proud of you Dan. As well she should be. Jim and Jo were a great couple. She will be missed Me deepest sympathy for your loss to Jim and to you. God bless you. I´m sorry I am of town and not able to attend the services. My regrets.
Susan Melum
March 21, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results