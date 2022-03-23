Josephine "Josie" Marie Williams

Feb. 12, 1938 - March 18, 2022

WATERLOO - Josephine "Josie" Marie Williams, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the age of 84.

Born in Chicago, IL, on February 12, 1938, her parents Ben and Lillian Plechaty moved their family to Fort Atkinson, WI, in 1944, where Josie attended school and graduated high school in 1957. In her early years of schooling, she attended the nearby country school, where her teachers name was Ms. Williams. Josie was very proud of her country school education.

Shortly after High School, she met her future husband Roger, and they were married on May 21, 1960. They first rented a farm in Lake Mills, and in 1966 purchased, what would be, their family farm in Waterloo. Cows, working horses, pigs, and 100 laying chickens were a mainstay. Many neighbors and friends bought their eggs at the Williams farm. Eggs also went into the many things that Josie baked, and she was well known for her pies, cookies, breads, cakes that she'd decorate, and deviled eggs. Many people who visited or did business at the farm were sent home with some type of baked goods. The farm is still operated by Josie's son Tim and his family.

Upon Josie's husband Rogers death, Josie and her son Tim, continued to run the farm, where Josie was vital in its operation, doing chores, keeping the books, and being the steady hand in it's success.

Josie loved her family and watching her grandchildren grow up. She was so proud that one of her grandkids was named Roger, after her late husband. She was a member of Holy Family Parish-Waterloo, where she helped with many banquets, weddings and funerals. Josie worked at Jim's Cheese many years, the Jefferson Speedway, where she also helped take care of all their flower beds. She loved being out in her own flower and huge vegetable garden, from which she froze and canned so many things. Josie had a number of long and loyal girlfriends whom she would go out to eat with, attend brewer games, even attending a few spring training games in Arizona, and going to the race track. Josie was a proud blood donor, rolling up her sleeves well over 100 times to do so.

Josie is survived by her three children: Cindy (special friend, Dwayne), Al, Tim (Sarah); eight grandchildren: Mike, Mandy (Craig), Jordan (Nichole), Emily (special friend, Bryant), Abbi, Roger, Hannah, Katie; and two great-grandchildren: Tenley and Brantley; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Joe, Willie, and Ed; and her loving husband Roger after 29-years of marriage.

Memorials in Josie's honor to Holy Family Parish- Waterloo Campus would be appreciated.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Holy Family Parish-Waterloo Campus with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home and also at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. Burial will take place at a later date.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes, Waterloo, is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.