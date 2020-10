Maier, Joshua Michael

MADISON/SAUK PRAIRIE - Joshua Michael Maier, 29, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis., with his family by his side. He was born on April 20, 1991, in Deadwood, S.D. He grew up in Prairie Du Sac, Wis.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

Online condolences available at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.